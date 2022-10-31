First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

