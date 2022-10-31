First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

