First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

