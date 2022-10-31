FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 600.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FirstCash by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

