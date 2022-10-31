FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $113,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $125,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.