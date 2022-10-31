FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. FormFactor has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.