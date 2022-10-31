Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

