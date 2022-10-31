Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 34,618 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,055.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.