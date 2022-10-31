Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $26.27 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

