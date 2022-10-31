FY2024 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $23.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.37. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.36.

NYSE DECK opened at $345.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.33. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

