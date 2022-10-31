GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,288,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GDS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

