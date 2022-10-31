Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Guggenheim

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

