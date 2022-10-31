GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion and a PE ratio of 63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

