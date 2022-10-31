Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

