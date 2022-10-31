Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 14.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

