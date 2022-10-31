Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

