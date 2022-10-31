Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,100 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after acquiring an additional 380,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares in the company, valued at $275,395,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,942 shares of company stock worth $14,066,898. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

