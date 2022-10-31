Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,700 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 2.7 %

Workiva stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.