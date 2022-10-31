Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 400 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiTime were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $94.42 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

