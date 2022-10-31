Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coty were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

