Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Navient were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NAVI stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

