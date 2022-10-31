Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.