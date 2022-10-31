Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $358,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

