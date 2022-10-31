Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $360,000 Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 495,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

