Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 544,570 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

