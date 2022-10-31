Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $450,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

