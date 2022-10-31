Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $477,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 875,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 648,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

