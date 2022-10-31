Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $499,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 278,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 558.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

