Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $391,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,432,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENOV opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

