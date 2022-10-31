Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 343.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.26 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

