Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.6 %

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.