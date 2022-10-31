Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,700 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $156.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.