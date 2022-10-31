Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

