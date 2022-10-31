Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $173.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

