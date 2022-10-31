Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

