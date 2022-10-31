Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,700 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Associated Banc by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

