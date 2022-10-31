Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

CWST stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.