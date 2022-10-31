Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GMS were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GMS by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GMS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 390,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

GMS opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

