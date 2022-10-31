Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $4,184,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $108.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

