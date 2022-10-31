Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 21,654 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

