Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,400 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

