Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,400 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XENE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.