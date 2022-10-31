Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.53 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

