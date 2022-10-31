Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,219,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.