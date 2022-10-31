Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,300 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.80 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

