Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 479 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 48.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

