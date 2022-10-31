Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,700 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.