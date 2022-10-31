Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

