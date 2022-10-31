Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 2,059.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

