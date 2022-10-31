Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

HLIT stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

